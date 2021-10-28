BREEZY AND CLOUDY ON FRIDAY

Skies will stay cloudy tonight, and temperatures won’t drop much. Lows should be int he middle 40s to around 50 degrees. Steadier showers will be possible at times tonight, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. Overall the rain will be light with totals north of Green Bay likely not even reaching 0.1″. But, from the Fox valley southward a few tenths of an inch will be possible.

Some light rain could linger into Friday, but most of the day will be cloudy and dry. Look for a strong northeast wind with gusts to 40 mph. Drivers crossing bridges and overpasses should be on alert for these stronger wind gusts. Loose objects outdoors should also be secured. The wind will slowly die down Friday night and into Saturday morning. Highs Friday should still be in the mid 50s with lows in the mid 40s at night.

The weekend is probably going to be dry. Early clouds Saturday will give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper half of the 50s, but a cold front crossing through the Great Lakes Sunday morning will lead to a cool-down. Temperatures will be dropping through the 40s for Halloween trick-or-treaters.

Daytime highs will only be in the 40s for most of next week. It is possible we see some snowflakes, mixed with light rain across the Northwoods for the middle of next week. However, the ground is probably too warm for any snow to stick at this point.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FRIDAY

FRIDAY: NNE 20-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

SATURDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Showers at times. Wind strengthens. LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds. Gusty winds. Isolated showers... especially early. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Early clouds, then mostly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: Sun and clouds. Cool & breezy. HIGH: 53... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a light rain/snow mix NORTH? HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Northern flakes? HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. Northern flakes? HIGH: 43

