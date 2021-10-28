Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The downside of owning an electric vehicle

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. They’re here to stay.

But if you’re thinking about buying one, there are things you should know so you and your wallet aren’t surprised.

Brad Spakowitz points out some of the inconveniences electric car owners wish they knew going in, like taxes, time, and the cost of powering an electric vehicle vs. fueling a gas vehicle.

He breaks it all down in 3 Brilliant Minutes -- and keep in mind with all of these numbers, depending on the electric car you’re shopping for or already own, as they say when choosing a car, “your mileage may vary.”

