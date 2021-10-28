2 injured in Green Bay incident, investigation underway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating an incident that left two people injured Wednesday evening in Green Bay.

According to Green Bay Police, officers were notified of an incident at about 9 p.m. in the area of the 800 block of Mathers Street.

Officials say the two people who are injured are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at area hospitals.

Few details are available at this time.

Police weren’t able to immediately describe what the incident involved, how it began, or how the two people were injured.

In addition, officers say it is too early to tell if community members are in any danger.

The names and ages of the people injured were not immediately available.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Additional details are expected to be released sometime Thursday morning.

