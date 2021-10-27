‘Wicked’ brings Broadway back to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Some theater-goers will be “changed for the better” as the Broadway sensation ‘Wicked’ returns to Appleton, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The energy at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been electric, ahead of opening day on Wednesday evening.

It’s been a total of 594 days since Thrivent Hall went dark due to the pandemic, and more than 600 days since a Broadway production has made it’s return back to Thrivent Hall.

“It’s hard to think of a better show to re-open the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center than Wicked, it has been here before, audiences love it. I think what’s really interesting about this show is it is so timeless,” said Maria Van Laanen, President & CEO, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

Most shows are already sold out, but a few tickets remain available.

“Many of the performances that people will experience this season have been rescheduled three to four times before we were finally able to lock into this window of time, and that just adds to the excitement of welcoming people back,” said Van Laanen.

Masks are required upon entering the PAC. Concessions and merchandise booths will be touch-free and cashless to keep the community, staff, and cast safe.

Wicked’s three-week run is expected to have a ripple effect on nearby businesses.

“This really is a spillover from outside of the PAC walls, it impacts all of the businesses downtown whether you’re a restaurant, a coffee shop, a retail store, you’re going to feel the impact of Wicked throughout this three-week run,” said Jennifer Stephany, Executive Director, Appleton Downtown INC.

Victoria’s Italian Cuisine, located on College Ave. across from the PAC, says they have been getting dozens of phone calls for reservations for the past several weeks, and even on opening day, the calls have not stopped.

“I think it’s really good for the Downtown area, the same thing with Oktoberfest, it was just kind of a little upsetting because we were trying to get back to some level of normalcy as a society and as a city. But being so close to the PAC, we get a lot of business from that. So, we are already preparing, we know what to do,” Sandy Hurtado, Manager, Victoria’s Italian Cuisine.

Like the show’s famous song, the Fox Cities PAC and surrounding businesses hope to be “defying gravity,” and be free from the weight of the pandemic.

“The great thing about bringing Broadway performances here to the Fox Cities is for many people, it might be the first time they have the chance to see a live performance. And of course, there’s nothing like that Broadway experience, so it’s so fun to make sure that we’re bringing something that is very well known, a favorite to so many. And what’s great is it also creates a lot of economic activity for our community, which is much needed,” said Van Laanen.

