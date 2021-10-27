Advertisement

UW System to follow vaccine order for federal contractors

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin System says it will comply with an executive order issued by President Biden that requires federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden’s order has convinced colleges across the country to institute vaccine requirements, even in some conservative states where governors and legislators oppose mandates.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the order covers not only people directly paid by federal contracts, but also anyone who works to support them.

It is not clear whether the UW System has interpreted the broadly-written order to be a campus-wide employee mandate and whether it would apply to all campuses.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.)

Most Read

Marcus Walker
$50,000 bond set for man facing homicide charges in New Denmark crash
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house for family, $1,000 reward offered
FILE
Fox Crossing police investigate shooting at business
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner in custody after being a no-show for court appearance
Great Lakes ports saying federal taxation on the shipping industry needs to be changed allowing...
Ports around Great Lakes on sidelines during shipping crisis

Latest News

Opening day of 'Wicked' at Fox Cities PAC
‘Wicked’ brings Broadway back to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Woman reading through the Greater Green Bay Blueprint to End and Prevent Homelessness
Green Bay Area leaders unveil homelessness initiative
covid-19 vaccine for kids
Pediatrician: smaller dose and needle expected for kids Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pediatrician: smaller dose and needle expected for kids Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pediatrician: smaller dose and needle expected for kids Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Wednesday marks opening day for "Wicked" at Appleton PAC
Wednesday marks opening day for "Wicked" at Appleton PAC