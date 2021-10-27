Schreiber Foods plants, distribution affected by “systems issue”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schreiber Foods plants and distribution centers got off to a late start Wednesday morning.

The company suffered “a systems issue that impacted our operations,” Director of Communications Andrew Tobisch told Action 2 News.

“We’ve made great progress in resolving the issue, and our plants and distribution centers have begun to start up again,” Tobisch said.

Tobisch refuted an online report that Schreiber Foods was the victim of hackers, saying the company wasn’t contacted by the reporter.

We don’t know how widespread the issues were. Schreiber Foods is a major distributor of cheeses, yogurt and beverages. It has more than 8,000 employees on five continents, according to its website.

