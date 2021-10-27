Ripon school staffer on leave after home searched in child porn investigation

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - An employee with the Ripon Area School District is on leave following a search at the staff member’s home related to a child pornography investigation, Action 2 News has learned through search warrants.

The district released a statement to Action 2 News saying school staff became aware of the search on Thursday, Oct. 21.

“The employee is currently on leave and the District will continue to monitor the situation. We too, are working to understand the situation and as such have requested additional information. At this point, we need to wait and continue to let the law enforcement system do its work,” reads a statement from Superintendent Dr. Mary Whitrock.

Action 2 News is not releasing any names in the investigation as no criminal charges have been filed. We were able to obtain applications for search warrants that detail what led investigators to the home.

An affidavit of facts supporting the issuance of the search states a Ripon Police investigator received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was generated from a submission by Dropbox’s legal team. Dropbox is a company that offers cloud storage for data and personal files. Investigators say one IP address in the CyberTip returned to Ripon and the Internet Service Provider returned to the Ripon Area School District. Another IP address returned to Ripon and the ISP returned to a telecommunications company. An investigator with the Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a subpoena to the telecommunications company to get the subscriber information, which led them to the school staffer’s home in Ripon, according to documents.

The CyberTip report given to police contained several images that showed nude pubescent and prepubescent girls in sexualized poses, according to the affidavit supporting the search.

A summary of the investigation states investigators believe child pornography images were flagged on Dropbox on June 5 and July 30.

On Oct. 21, the search warrants were executed at the school staffer’s home. Investigators seized electronic devices, hard drives and disks. Warrants did not detail was was found on those devices.

Action 2 News is working to get more information on this case and the investigation. Stay with us for updates.

