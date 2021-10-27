A PLEASANT AFTERNOON

Lake-effect clouds have been around with us so far today, and additional clouds will stream in from the west as well. There will still be an opportunity to see some decent sunshine at times today. Temperatures will also run a few degrees warmer than yesterday so expect mild highs in the mid 50s for your afternoon.

Clouds will thicken up tonight as a vigorous storm system takes shape across the Central United States. While most of this weathermaker’s energy and moisture will pass by to our south, we will get some light rainfall before the work week is done... There’s a slight chance of seeing a shower late tongith. Additional showers will be possible tomorrow during the day, but the best chance of steady light rain will arrive tomorrow night and into early Friday morning. Rainfall totals will vary from about 0.10″ across the Northwoods, to up to 0.50″ south of the Fox Valley.

The weekend looks mostly dry, with just a small chance of seeing a passing shower as a front passes through on Sunday. Highs will be seasonable, in the 50s... However, a cold front pushing through the area early on Halloween, will cause temperatures to trend down for next week. Highs will only be in the 40s once we get into the beginning of November.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly milder. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cool. A few late showers. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild. Some daytime showers, then steady rain at night. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Lingering showers. Breezy with some late sun. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy. Brisk winds. HIGH: 54... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Even cooler. HIGH: 45

