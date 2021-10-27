NFL approves potential Green Bay Packers stock sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL has approved a potential stock sale for the Green Bay Packers, according to the team.

The money would be used on improvements and renovations at Lambeau Field.

“We appreciate the consideration of Commissioner [Roger] Goodell and the support from the NFL for our potential stock sale,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “Should we proceed with an offering, we would also have to take regulatory steps and other actions. We are exploring such steps and intend to keep our fans informed of further developments when we are able.”

The last Packers stock sale was in 2011-2012.

The Packers say any stock offering would have to go through “regulatory hurdles” before it becomes a reality.

The Packers are a publicly-owned team. The “stock” sold by the team does not constitute an investment that earns the buyer money. Shareholders do not receive a dividend.

