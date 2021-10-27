Advertisement

A MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Oct. 27, 2021
As expected, some lake-effect clouds drifted into east-central Wisconsin overnight. They’ll fade away as sunshine returns this morning, but other clouds will be floating in from the west later today. Look for a variable sky with most afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Clouds will thicken up tonight as a vigorous storm system takes shape across the Central United States. While most of this weathermaker’s energy and moisture will pass by to our south, we will get some light rainfall before the work week is done... There’s a SLIGHT chance of a light shower late tonight and during the day tomorrow. The best chance of steady light rain will arrive Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Rainfall totals will vary from about 0.10″ across the Northwoods, to up to 0.50″ south of the Fox Valley.

The weekend will probably be dry with partly cloudy skies. High will be in the seasonable 50s... However, a cold front pushing through the area early on Halloween, will cause temperatures to trend down for next week. Highs will only be in the 40s once we get into the beginning of November.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: E/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly milder. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cool. A few late showers. LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Cloudy, but mild. A few spotty showers, with steady light rain at night. HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Early showers. Breezy with some late sun. HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy. Brisk winds. HIGH: 54... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Even cooler. HIGH: 45

