LIGHT RAIN DEVELOPS FOR THURSDAY

Clouds will thicken up tonight as a vigorous storm system takes shape across the central United States. While most of this weathermaker’s energy and moisture will pass by to our south, we will get some light rainfall before the work week is done. There’s a slight chance of seeing a shower late tonight... mainly along the Lakeshore.

Additional, spotty showers will be possible during the day Thursday, but steadier rain should hold off until the night. Light rain will linger into Friday morning. Rainfall totals will vary from less than 0.1″ across the Northwoods, to up to 0.5″ south of the Fox Valley. Highs will be mild... in the mid 50s as this system passes. Winds will pick up late Thursday, and a breezy Friday can be expected with northeast wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The weekend looks dry, with just a slim chance of a passing shower as a front passes through on Sunday. Saturday will be a beautiful fall afternoon. Some morning clouds are possible, but skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will push into the upper 50s! But, a cold front will move through on Halloween... knocking temperatures down for the start of November. Highs Sunday will still be in the mid 50s, but it will turn breezy with temps in the 40s during the evening.

November will get off to a seasonably cold start with highs in the lower half of the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows on those morning could be in the 20s throughout much of Northeastern Wisconsin.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FRIDAY?

THURSDAY: ESE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: NNE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-6′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cool. A few late showers... mainly Lakeside. LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Cloudy, but mild. Spotty daytime showers, then steadier rain at night. HIGH: 56 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Lingering showers. Breezy with some late sun. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Early clouds, then mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy with brisk winds. HIGH: 54... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Even cooler. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Cool with more clouds than sunshine. HIGH: 42

