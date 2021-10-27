Advertisement

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)
Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is downplaying threats against school board members, saying recently that she would “love” for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago.

Kleefisch is a Republican running for governor in 2022.

She has spoken out against violence targeting people in office, but she walked a fine line when speaking at an Oct. 11 “Pints and Politics” event organized by the Kenosha County Republican Party. She said, “imagine if school board members felt something” like what she and Walker did in 2011. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

