Home, business owners asked to complete broadband survey

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed to determine how officials will guide infrastructure investment in northeast Wisconsin.

Non-profit New North, Inc. are asking households and businesses in northeast Wisconsin to finish a survey about current broadband service conditions.

The survey ends this Friday.

While you can take the survey online, officials say homes should have received the survey via U.S. Mail late last week. CLICK HERE to take the survey online.

New North says it has partnered with a broadband consulting team to do the study.

Barb LaMue, the president and CEO of New North Inc., says public input is “crucial to the success of the broadband study.”

In addition, internet users are also asked to take an internet speed test. CLICK HERE to take that test.

