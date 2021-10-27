Green Bay Area leaders unveil homelessness initiative

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Blueprint to Prevent and End Homelessness launched Wednesday morning. A panel of community leaders laid out the strategies within the plan with a major focus on housing insecurity.

“We’re gonna have to have all of the players in our local community who work on housing developing--work with developers to come to the table and figure out what’s going to be the best solution for all community members,” said Rashad Cobb, the Community Engagement Program Officer for the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

Members of the task force also want to focus on preventing homelessness by educating the community and youth on financial, social and emotional challenges that could lead to homelessness.

According to data used in the blueprint, homelessness went up by 30% in Brown County between 2014 and 2019.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich wants to tap into federal relief money to help in this area of community need.

“We’ve been allocated $23.7 Million as a city. I proposed that we direct about $6 Million dollars for economic development, small business support, housing development, so it’s out of that pot of money that I think we’ll be able to devote to some of these resources,” said Mayor Genrich.

The blueprint is a 5-year plan, but the strategies are not yet final.

“This is not a final product. This is a living document that we’re gonna need individuals from the community for their expertise and their passion into,” said Cobb.

The public can give their input to community. However, the search is ongoing for a project manager.

“We’re not going to sit on the ball. We’re gonna make sure that we get things kicking off as soon as possible,” said Cobb.

