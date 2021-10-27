Advertisement

Donations still needed for Coats for Kids

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Donations are still needed for the Coat for Kids drive as it reaches its final hours.

You have until Thursday, Oct. 28 to make a donation. The annual campaign collects new and gently used coats for those in need from infants to teens.

Right now, the need is great for sizes that will fit teen boys and girls.

Look through your closets and boxes and bins in your basements or attics. Mittens, gloves and hats are also appreciated.

Local dry cleaners work with Coats for Kids to clean them so you don’t have to.

If you don’t have a used coat to donate or time to buy a new one, there are other ways to give. A $20 donation to the Salvation Army can buy a brand-new jacket for a child in need.

CLICK HERE to find drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin

WBAY and Woodward radio stations teamed up with the Salvation Army and local dry cleaners and other sponsors for Coats for Kids.

