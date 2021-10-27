Advertisement

Cruz breaks down precipitation numbers and looks ahead to winter

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are in a La Niña pattern that’s influenced by ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

According to NOAA’s Winter Outlook, Wisconsin has about 40 percent chance of seeing above average temperatures. That comes with a chance of a wetter than average winter.

Watch the video in the story to see how First Alert meteorologist Cruz Medina breaks down our winter outlook.

CLICK HERE to read the full NOAA Winter Outlook.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Walker
$50,000 bond set for man facing homicide charges in New Denmark crash
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house for family, $1,000 reward offered
FILE
Fox Crossing police investigate shooting at business
Great Lakes ports saying federal taxation on the shipping industry needs to be changed allowing...
Ports around Great Lakes on sidelines during shipping crisis
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average for new cases, hospitalizations decreasing

Latest News

First Alert Weather
A PLEASANT AFTERNOON
October 27 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
First Alert Weather
A MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS TODAY
October 27 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds will thicken