Cruz breaks down precipitation numbers and looks ahead to winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are in a La Niña pattern that’s influenced by ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

According to NOAA’s Winter Outlook, Wisconsin has about 40 percent chance of seeing above average temperatures. That comes with a chance of a wetter than average winter.

Watch the video in the story to see how First Alert meteorologist Cruz Medina breaks down our winter outlook.

CLICK HERE to read the full NOAA Winter Outlook.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.