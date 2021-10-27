COVID-19 virus activity downgraded in 6 counties; still “critically high” in 4 counties, “very high” in 65

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Six Wisconsin counties saw enough of a drop in COVID-19 virus cases to be downgraded in the latest weekly report from the state Department of Health Services.

This week the DHS says virus activity is “critically high” in 4 counties, “very high” in 65 counties, and “high” in 3. Compare that to last week when 8 counties had “critically high” virus spread, 63 were “very high” and only Dane County was downgraded to a “high” level of activity.

Just like last week and the week before, half of the counties labeled “critically high” are in WBAY’s viewing area: Florence and Marinette, along with Burnett County in the northwestern part of the state and Richland County in the southwestern corner.

All other counties in our viewing area have a “very high” spread of the virus. Virus activity shrank in Brown, Forest, Outagamie and Waupaca over the past 2 weeks. Sheboygan is the only one of the 20 counties we’re tracking that has case activity growing over the past 2 weeks. The rest, including Florence and Marinette, saw no significant change.

The three counties with “high” activity are Dane, Kenosha, and Rock, all in the very southern part of the state. No county has moderate or low virus activity.

Wisconsin’s caseload over the past two weeks was 526 new cases for every 100,000 residents.

Cases, deaths, hospitalizations

Wisconsin saw its daily total of new coronavirus cases fall back below 2,000 Wednesday, reversing yesterday’s sharp increase. Deaths remained in the double digits and didn’t change the daily average.

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) tell us 1,851 new COVID-19 virus cases were identified in the latest tests. The positivity rate slipped to 7.3% of all tests over the past 7 days being positive for the virus. The positivity rate has been at or above 7.2% since the end of July as we began the August-September surge.

Twenty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported to the DHS, all but one of them occurring in the past month. Outagamie County reported 3 deaths, while Brown, Dodge and Winnebago each reported 1. Wisconsin has added 100 people to the death toll since last Friday, bringing it to 8,442. The death toll remains at 1.07% of all cases. In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Dickinson County also reported 1 death.

The state reports 123 more COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period. Since the pandemic began, 5.37% of cases resulted in hospitalization, which is 42,164 people. Discharges and deaths outpaced new admissions yesterday, the latest data available from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, which found 910 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, with 283 of them in intensive care.

The ten Northeast health care region hospitals had 128 of the COVID-19 patients, with 35 in ICU. The 13 Fox Valley hospitals were treating 81 patients, with 13 of them in ICU, and reported they didn’t have any ICU, intermediate care or medical surgical beds immediately available yesterday -- beds that are for all patients, not just COVID-19 care. We expect another update from the WHA after 3:30 this afternoon.

Vaccinations

Vaccination numbers are delayed again due to technical difficulties. We’ll update this report when those data come in.

Vaccinators reported 1,941 people completed their vaccination series between Monday’s and Tuesday’s reports -- the first time we saw a number below 2,000 in a 24-hour period since the day after Labor Day, and again after the 4th of July and Memorial Day; in fact, we couldn’t find that happening outside of a holiday period since March 8.

Even so, the number of fully vaccinated Wisconsinites passed 3.2 million (3,200,416). It’s 55.0% of all Wisconsin residents (14% of the population is too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, at least for now). Counting just the adults, 65.7% of Wisconsinites age 18 and older is fully vaccinated, nearing 3 million people (2,995,278).

This week, vaccinators should reach 6.5 million doses of vaccine doled out to Wisconsin and out-of-state residents, such as people who work here. Tuesday the cumulative total was 6,491,134 “shots in the arm” and, by our calculations, averaging 4,360 shots per day.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Tuesday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/44.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 52.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.6% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

18-24: 52.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/48.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 57.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 64.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.4% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

45-54: 65.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/62.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 74.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 86.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.5% (+0.0) 56.2% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.1% (+0.1) 50.0% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 47.3% (+0.1) 45.2% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.8% (+0.0) 69.7% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.5% (+0.0) 48.3% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 47.9% (+0.0) 45.9% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.9% (+0.1) 46.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.1% (+0.0) 49.8% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.6% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.0) Langlade (19,189) 49.5% (+0.0) 47.4% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.9% (+0.0) 52.8% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.5% (+0.0) 46.2% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 69.7% (+0.1) 67.3% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.0% (+0.0) 47.2% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.0% (+0.0) 55.6% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.6% (+0.1) 41.8% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.2% (+0.1) 53.9% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.8% (+0.0) 48.5% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.9% (+0.1) 40.0% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.0% (+0.0) 53.5% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 268,221 (56.6%) (+0.1) 257,597 (54.3%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 298,378 (54.3%) (+0.1) 285,613 (52.0%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,357,057 (57.7%) (+0.1) 3,200,416 (55.0%) (+0.1)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

Bellin Health is now offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

The last COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Oshkosh Farmers Market will be held this Saturday, Oct. 30. It will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton is expanding its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site will offer walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 40,203 cases (+105) (270 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 7,154 cases (+19) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,069 cases (+24) (65 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 14,752 cases (+45) (199 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,523 cases (+17) (32 deaths)

Florence - 536 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,682 cases (+34) (148 deaths)

Forest - 1,410 cases (+3) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,406 cases (+6) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,467 cases (+7) (27 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,310 cases (+12) (46 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,974 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,973 cases (+10) (39 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,864 cases (+35) (84 deaths)

Marinette - 5,773 cases (+21) (71 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,552 cases (+11) (46 deaths)

Menominee – 950 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,997 cases (+14) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 25,451 cases (+55) (246 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 6,062 cases (+18) (78 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,860 cases (+25) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,731 cases (+18) (140 deaths)

Waushara – 3,056 cases (+13) (46 deaths)

Winnebago – 23,228 cases (+51) (234 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

