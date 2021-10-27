Bookkeeper accused of stealing from Hobart company using credit card, PayPal

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bookkeeper is accused of stealing more than $56,000 from her employer of nine years using the business’s debit card and a PayPal account.

Christinia Janssen’s employer in Hobart called authorities, saying an employee was suspected of stealing from the business. According to the criminal complaint, there were bank statements dating back to August 2019 showing unauthorized charges and ATM withdrawals using a company debit card. Most months the fraudulent charges added up to hundreds of dollars, then in September 2020 they started exceeding $1,000, and over the last six months the charges added up to almost $16,000.

The complaint goes on to say the business found ATM withdrawals and gas station charges in Wrightstown, where Janssen lives, and even transactions in Colorado, where her daughter lives. The ATM withdrawals in August and September this year alone totaled almost $10,000.

They also found Janssen created a PayPal account which was linked to the company’s operating account. The employer said none of this was done with their permission.

A police investigator reviewed video at a jeweler showing Janssen buying a ring two weeks ago. She’s heard giving her employer’s last name as her last name and saying they’re married. The employer said Janssen used the company’s debit card to pay for the ring.

The day after her employer called police, the complaint says Janssen sent an email saying she was “embarrassed to admit” she used the company’s card “in error” and would replace the funds as soon as she returned from vacation. When she came back to work Tuesday, she told her bosses she would not be giving a confession or talking about the incident. When one of them asked why she did it, she replied, “I am sure that will all come out.”

Janssen, 56, was in court on Wednesday and charged with two counts of theft of $10,000 to $100,000 from a business setting and one count of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information. They carry a combined risk of 26 years in prison and $60,000 in fines if convicted. She’ll hear the state’s case against her at her next court date at the end of November.

