Advertisement

Bookkeeper accused of stealing from Hobart company using credit card, PayPal

Christinia Janssen is accused of stealing from her employer using a debit card and PayPal account
Christinia Janssen is accused of stealing from her employer using a debit card and PayPal account(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bookkeeper is accused of stealing more than $56,000 from her employer of nine years using the business’s debit card and a PayPal account.

Christinia Janssen’s employer in Hobart called authorities, saying an employee was suspected of stealing from the business. According to the criminal complaint, there were bank statements dating back to August 2019 showing unauthorized charges and ATM withdrawals using a company debit card. Most months the fraudulent charges added up to hundreds of dollars, then in September 2020 they started exceeding $1,000, and over the last six months the charges added up to almost $16,000.

The complaint goes on to say the business found ATM withdrawals and gas station charges in Wrightstown, where Janssen lives, and even transactions in Colorado, where her daughter lives. The ATM withdrawals in August and September this year alone totaled almost $10,000.

They also found Janssen created a PayPal account which was linked to the company’s operating account. The employer said none of this was done with their permission.

A police investigator reviewed video at a jeweler showing Janssen buying a ring two weeks ago. She’s heard giving her employer’s last name as her last name and saying they’re married. The employer said Janssen used the company’s debit card to pay for the ring.

The day after her employer called police, the complaint says Janssen sent an email saying she was “embarrassed to admit” she used the company’s card “in error” and would replace the funds as soon as she returned from vacation. When she came back to work Tuesday, she told her bosses she would not be giving a confession or talking about the incident. When one of them asked why she did it, she replied, “I am sure that will all come out.”

Janssen, 56, was in court on Wednesday and charged with two counts of theft of $10,000 to $100,000 from a business setting and one count of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information. They carry a combined risk of 26 years in prison and $60,000 in fines if convicted. She’ll hear the state’s case against her at her next court date at the end of November.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Walker
$50,000 bond set for man facing homicide charges in New Denmark crash
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house for family, $1,000 reward offered
FILE
Fox Crossing police investigate shooting at business
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner in custody after being a no-show for court appearance
Great Lakes ports saying federal taxation on the shipping industry needs to be changed allowing...
Ports around Great Lakes on sidelines during shipping crisis

Latest News

Ripon school campus
DEBRIEF: Ripon child porn investigation
Halloween candy
Best treats for teeth
covid-19 vaccine for kids
Pediatrician: smaller dose and needle expected for kids Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors are optimistic about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old
Doctors optimistic about COVID-19 vaccine for young children
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
Appleton teen charged for making terrorist threats, causing Neenah High School lockdown