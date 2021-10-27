Appleton teen charged for making terrorist threats, causing Neenah High School lockdown

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old has been formally charged following an incident which caused Neenah High School, Tullar Elementary and Hoover Elementary to go into a lockdown earlier this week.

According to a criminal complaint, 17-year-old Robert Lehto of Appleton has been charged with one felony count of Terrorist Threats - Create Risk of Causing Result.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Lehto was arrested Monday afternoon in Appleton. Charges were formally filed Wednesday.

Documents state a 16-year-old student at Neenah High School called 911 regarding a threat complaint at Neenah High School shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, October 25. The student, identified only as a girl and referenced in the complaint as WT1, claimed Lehto had sent a photo of a gun to someone, as well as another photo showing Lehto was at Neenah High School, and that Lehto was threatening to shoot people.

After the school resource officer received information of the threat, he met with and advised the Associate Principal of Neenah High School to put the school into a lockdown. The officer also contacted Tullar Elementary School, and advised that the school should go into a soft-lockdown. Soon after, multiple officers were called in to secure the high school.

The complaint states the girl who called police told investigators she had dated Lehto for a few months, but then broke up with him and started dating another student soon after the breakup, identified in the complaint as WT2. She then told police Lehto was upset she was dating WT2, and began making threats to beat up WT2. In addition, documents state in the weeks leading up to the lockdown, Lehto began threatening her significant other, and posted on social media accounts that he would give anyone money for the address of WT2.

Documents go on to say Lehto also messaged a sibling of WT2, referenced in the complaint as WT3, and asked for WT2′s address.

Messages sent to WT1 from Lehto, according to the complaint, said Lehto was going to “kill WT2 and then kill himself because he didn’t have anything to live for.”

Lehto allegedly told WT1 she was on a “hit list” due to things being said by WT2. The complaint states Lehto sent WT1 a video, which indicated he was driving to Neenah, was southbound on Highway 41, and was going more than 100 miles an hour. WT1 also told police a photo was sent from inside of a vehicle, which was facing Neenah High School.

According to the complaint, Lehto eventually admitted to sending a photo of a gun on the morning of October 25 to WT3, and told WT3 it was real. In addition, documents say Lehto told police at some point he told WT2 he was going to find him, and also admitted to driving to Neenah High School to take a photo of it, sending it to WT2, and asking WT2 to come out and fight. It goes on to say Lehto admitted sending suicidal messages that stated he was going to shot WT2 and then kill himself. He added those statements were “blank threats” and that he was “just staying stuff”.

Online court records show Lehto has been issued a $1,000 signature bond, and also has a court hearing on the morning of November 8. He isn’t allowed to contact the three witnesses, the Neenah School Campus, or any Neenah School events. In addition, he isn’t allowed to possess dangerous weapons or firearms, and any weapons located where he lives need to be turned over to Neenah police.

If convicted, Lehto could be fined up to $10,000, be sentenced to three and a half years in prison, or both.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.