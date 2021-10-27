3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Coffee and climate change, new use for an old drug

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Coffee may be indispensible to many people, the #2 drink in the world. It’s also an important industry providing thousands of jobs.

Brad Spakowitz talks about how climate change is affecting coffee crops -- not just production but also the taste of your cup o’ joe.

Also, Brad has news that there may finally be a treatment for the leading cause of blindness. It’s an old drug (you’ll recognize the name) designed for something completely different.

Watch and feel smarter after 3 Brilliant Minutes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.