3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Coffee and climate change, new use for an old drug

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Coffee may be indispensible to many people, the #2 drink in the world. It’s also an important industry providing thousands of jobs.

Brad Spakowitz talks about how climate change is affecting coffee crops -- not just production but also the taste of your cup o’ joe.

Also, Brad has news that there may finally be a treatment for the leading cause of blindness. It’s an old drug (you’ll recognize the name) designed for something completely different.

Watch and feel smarter after 3 Brilliant Minutes.

