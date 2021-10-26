Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans plan 2nd election investigation

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans plan to launch another investigation of the 2020 election.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu announced Monday that GOP leaders will authorize the Senate elections committee to probe election administration in the wake of findings legislative auditors released Friday.

That report did not find any widespread fraud in the state.

It did identify inconsistent administration of election law based on surveys of ballots it reviewed across the state.

It made 30 recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to consider and 18 possible legal changes for the Legislature.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has already hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

