Wisconsin Assembly to vote on workforce housing bills

House construction
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a package of bills touted by Republicans and the state’s building and real estate industries as a way to create more affordable housing for workers, reduce regulations and reform outdated practices. The measures are up for approval on Tuesday.

A tight housing market, driven in part by a lack of inventory and decline in new construction, has resulted in rapidly rising housing prices in many areas, making it more difficult for people to purchase affordable homes.

Republicans who authored the bills pitched them as a way to make Wisconsin an attractive state for workers.

