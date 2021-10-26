SUNSHINE & PATCHY LAKE CLOUDS

Our weather is being influenced by a bubble of high pressure in central Canada. Northeast winds around this stable weathermaker are not a strong as they were yesterday. However, as that wind comes across the Great Lakes, we’ll get some patchy lake-effect clouds, mainly north and east of Green Bay. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny for inland areas.

Temperatures today will be close to normal, with highs in the lower 50s. It’s going to get slightly milder the next few days with highs in the mid to upper 50s on the docket.

Another strong autumn storm system will move across the region late this week. While we’ll get some light rain Thursday and into Friday, the bulk of the storm’s energy and precipitation will pass by to our south. Otherwise, the forecast is looking dry into the upcoming weekend.

Look for another change in the weather pattern from Halloween and into next week... A northwest flow with the jet stream will usher in cooler highs only in the 40s just in time for the first day of November!

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM

TODAY: N/NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Patchy lake clouds north and east. More sun inland. Cool, but not as windy. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Lake clouds late. Frosty northwest. LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little milder. Cloudy at night. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild. Showers arrive late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Early showers. Breezy with some late sun. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Sun and patchy clouds. Mild. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 52... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 47

