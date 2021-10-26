SUN & CLOUDS TODAY, NEXT WEATHER MAKER ARRIVES THURSDAY

A mix of sun and clouds will be enjoyed this afternoon along with highs mainly in the lower 50s. Clouds will be more numerous near the lakeshore and across northeast Wisconsin.

Some rain is possible tomorrow night into Thursday and Friday. The bulk of the moisture with this next system, however, looks like it will be staying to the south of our region. Rainfall amounts will range from lest than 0.10″ to perhaps as much as 0.3″ or 0.4″. Definitely not earth shattering amounts by any means.

Saturday looks stunning! Partly cloudy with highs pushing 60°. A cold front is slated to pass on Halloween. It will give us some scattered clouds and more breezes but there won’t be any wet or snowy weather for trick-or-treating this year.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: N/NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Patchy lake clouds north and east. More sun inland. Cool, but not as windy. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Lake clouds late. Frosty northwest. LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little milder. Cloudy at night. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild. Showers arrive late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Early showers. Breezy with some late sun. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Sun and patchy clouds. Mild. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 52... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 47

