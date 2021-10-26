Solberg trial delayed until spring of 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records show a federal trial against John Solberg has been delayed until next spring.

A final pretrial conference is scheduled for 1;30 p.m. on April 22, and a trial is shown to begin on the morning of May 9, 2022, according to online records.

This isn’t the first time Solberg’s trial has been delayed.

As previously reported, Solberg had been scheduled to face a trial this month on fraud charges related to his consignment auto dealerships after being indicted on 15 counts of fraud. He was arrested and charged in November of 2019 after a multi-year investigation into his businesses Standard Pre-Owned and Backwoods Bargains in Suamico and Kaukauna. Investigators say he forged titles and sold cars but kept money instead of paying the owners of the vehicles.

On August 30, the attorney representing John Solberg filed a motion to withdraw from the case, saying “communications between the defendant and counsel have deteriorated to such a significant level that further competent representation cannot be provided.” Attorney Robert LeBell asked the court to set a hearing as soon as possible. Federal court records show court officials moved the trial date to Monday, November 8 during a hearing held on Wednesday, September 1.

A federal judge granted a motion to delay the trial after Solberg’s newly hired attorney filed a motion in federal court asking for continuance on October 14. One of the attorneys suffered a death in the family, and said he was unable to prepare for the five-day trial scheduled to start in November. The defense said they’ve been served with “new discovery entailing over 900 documents... which includes videos, documents, CDs, statements and photographs, further making adequate preparation unrealistic.”

Attorney Brett Reetz says the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not object to the continuance.

The judge granted the delay based on the reasons in the motion.

Solberg’s arrest came nearly four years after Action 2 News first reported authorities were investigating his business n Suamico, Standard Pre-Owned.

Federal cases are often a speedy process, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office wanted this case deemed “complex.” A motion from the federal prosecutors say they had turned over 41,300 pages of discovery to the defense at one point, and another 75,000 pages had been scanned by computer.

Solberg’s brother, Robert Solberg, was indicted in a separate odometer tampering case.

