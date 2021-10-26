Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Driver may have been under the influence in Calumet County crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that injured two people Monday morning.

At 8:04 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash involving a semi and minivan on Highway 57 at County Highway E. Deputies found both vehicles in a ditch.

The semi tractor and trailer turned on one side. The minivan came to rest on the roof.

The Sheriff’s Office says both drivers were able to exit their vehicles. They were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the minivan was traveling east on County Highway E when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign. The semi traveling north on 57 struck the van.

“The driver of the minivan is a 29-year-old man from Kiel and deputies suspect he may have been Under the Influence at the time of the crash,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The semi driver was identified as a 55-year-old man from Kiel.

No names were released.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

The highway was closed for several hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

