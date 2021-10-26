The Salvation Army in Fond du Lac needs shelter workers to serve the community

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - As winter approaches, warming shelters across our area prepare to open next month. But, like many businesses and organizations, The Fond du Lac Salvation Army is struggling to find staff members to work its shelter.

The Coats for Kids distribution is wrapping up in Fond du Lac. It’s always earlier than other Corps in the region because the gym, where the coats are distributed, is also used to house the organization’s winter warming shelter.

Set to open next Monday, The Salvation Army staff will pack up the extra coats this week and start taking the shelter beds and other items out of storage.

But, as that work gets underway, there is some concern about how long The Salvation Army will be able to keep the warming shelter operational.

According to Crystal Ognan with The Salvation Army in Fond du Lac, “We’re having a hard time finding staff for our warming shelter. It takes a special kind of person to do a job like this where we’re really impacting the lives of those who have really struggled.”

The Salvation Army needs a team of 10 people to work overnight shifts at the shelter. Right now, they only have 5 people hired for the paid positions. Ognan says, “If we don’t have the staffing, unfortunately we can’t guarantee stability with keep that warming shelter open for the season.”

While the job entails the basics, like getting people checked in and fed for the night, the shelter has added some amenities like smaller gathering and work spaces to help clients from the inside out. Staff will help to manage those areas as well as just overseeing operations.

“The staff will also work to keep our space clean. The clients are assigned chores every night, so they’ll have to monitor the clients doing chores. And then essentially, it’s just enforcing some of the rules,” adds Ognan.

Patricia John is a returning shelter staff member. She says, “I love being here and I just love serving them. Not only am I helping them, but they are 100% helping me, too.”

John says working with the clients is coming full circle, as someone who faced her own struggles before. “It’s just so unique, the different experiences that we’ve all gone through and you can learn. And it’s not scary and it’s not this horrible thing you don’t want to touch. It’s just something we should all get behind. And I’ve met some of the best people working here,” she adds.

And The Salvation Army is hoping more people, with an open heart, will consider helping those in need.

For more information, visit the Warming Shelter website.

