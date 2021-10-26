Advertisement

Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana

California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.(Source: Instagram/@thekatvond/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D is closing her famous shop.

Von D announced on Instagram she is shutting down her tattoo parlor High Voltage after 14 years in business.

The West Hollywood shop was the setting for the TLC reality series “LA Ink,” which aired from 2007 to 2011.

Von D explained she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to rural Indiana. She said she does not plan to return to L.A. very often.

High Voltage officially closes on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard J. Johnson
Green Bay man accused of masturbating in front of boys in video chat
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
17-year-old in custody after report of gun outside Neenah High School
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average for new cases, hospitalizations decreasing
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers put Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
LaFleur: Packers in advanced COVID protocols after Barry tests positive

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth spent night at hospital
A bus full of students was heading to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The...
Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress
Marcus Walker
Man facing homicide charges in New Denmark crash, victims identified
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010 file photo, manatees swim in a canal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Florida manatee deaths soar as polluted water kills seagrass
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference