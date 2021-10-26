Advertisement

Paramedic on trial, accused of sexually assaulting patient in ambulance

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. - A paramedic is on trial in Dane County where he’s accused sexually assaulting a woman while she was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Janesville woman testified Monday that the paramedic touched her inappropriately and exposed himself to her while she was being transferred to Stoughton Hospital in May 2019.

Timothy Ovadal, 39, of Madison, is charged with second-degree and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Ovadal’s attorney, Julia Westley, says the alleged assault didn’t happen and would have been seen by the defendant’s co-worker who was driving the ambulance, which was equipped with mirrors and a rearview camera so that the driver can monitor a patient in the back. 

