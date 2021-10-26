Advertisement

Packers place Allen Lazard on COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another Packers receiver has been placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list.

One day after Davante Adams was put on the list, Allen Lazard was added to the list.

Putting someone on the list means that person either tested positive for COVID-19, or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Teams are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status regarding COVID-19 other than referring to roster status.

The Packers face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Also on Monday, the team announced defensive coordinator Joe Barry had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is in advanced COVID-19 protocols, with the possibility of other staff members being positive. All coaches meetings on Monday are virtual.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard J. Johnson
Green Bay man accused of masturbating in front of boys in video chat
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
17-year-old in custody after report of gun outside Neenah High School
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average for new cases, hospitalizations decreasing
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers put Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
LaFleur: Packers in advanced COVID protocols after Barry tests positive

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers put Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
LaFleur: Packers in advanced COVID protocols after Barry tests positive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers stretched their winning streak to six on Sunday when they...
On the Clock: Packers beat Washington
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers stretched their winning streak to six on Sunday when they...
On the Clock: Packers beat Washington