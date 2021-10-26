NEXT WEATHER MAKER ARRIVES THURSDAY

We’ll see some passing clouds tonight, but skies should be mainly clear for the most part. Lows will settle into the upper 20s NORTH with middle 30s through the Fox Valley. We should start Wednesday with some sunshine, but clouds will increase and thicken through the day. Highs should be in the middle 50s.

Skies will turn overcast Wednesday night, and the clouds continue on Thursday. The mild weather will too with lows in the 40s that morning and highs in the mid 50s once again. Scattered showers should develop by the late afternoon... light rain remains possible through the first half of Friday. Steadier rain showers are more likely the farther south you are. Rain totals for most won’t exceed 0.1″.

It will turn breezy for a time late Thursday and into Friday. Highs Friday afternoon will stay in the mid 50s despite some late day sunshine. Skies should clear at night with lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday looks like a beautiful fall day!! Skies should be mostly sunny, and highs will approach 60 degrees. However, a cold front should cross Wisconsin on Halloween. This looks like it will be a dry frontal passage... so no rain or snow for the trick-or-treaters to worry about this year. But, it will make for a cooler Sunday with highs in the lower half of the 50s. It should be a bit breezy as well.

Our weather pattern turns cooler for the next work week behind the Halloween cold front. Highs Monday should be in the upper half of the 40s with middle for on Tuesday. Lows both mornings should be close to freezing around the Fox Cities with 20s expected NORTH.

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: SE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SE/E 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Lake clouds late. Frosty northwest. LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mild with increasing clouds. Turning overcast at night. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild. Showers arrive late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Spotty showers... mainly early. Breezy with some late sun. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 52... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Cooler than average. HIGH: 44

