New sentencing date scheduled for Green Bay man accused of sexually assaulting employee

Manuelus Reacco.
Manuelus Reacco.(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man will now learn his fate in mid-November after missing his sentencing hearing earlier this month.

64-year-old Manuelus Reacco will learn what his future holds on November 12.

As previously reported, a sentencing hearing was previously scheduled for October 18, but he did not show up. A bench warrant was then issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday, a hearing was held for Reacco for a Return on Warrant.

Reacco is accused of sexually assaulting an employee, and eventually pleaded down to a lower-grade misdemeanor. He accepted a deal from the Brown County district attorney’s office to plead no contest to disorderly conduct in exchange for dismissing a fourth-degree sexual assault charge.

He is the founder of Transformation House, which is a housing facility, food pantry and substance abuse program. He was also listed as a pastor at Faith Tabernacle Outreach.

