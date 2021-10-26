Man facing homicide charges in New Denmark crash, victims identified

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released the names of two victims and a suspect in a fatal crash in Brown County.

Jamie Lee Cain, 42, and Katherine Mae Rathie-Dunn, 41, both of Whitelaw, were killed in the crash Saturday.

Marcus Walker, 29, Green Bay is facing two charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and one count of Causing Great Bodily Harm by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Walker’s brother, Joseph, received severe facial injuries in the crash. Joseph Walker was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

On Sept. 23, at about 10:49 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on County Highway R at Cooperstown Road in the Town of New Denmark.

Investigators say Marcus Walker was traveling west on Cooperstown Road and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. A southbound car driven by Cain collided with Walker’s vehicle. Walker’s vehicle spun around and stopped on a shoulder of County Highway R. The vehicle caught fire.

Cain’s vehicle continued about 30 feet into a field in the southwest corner of the intersection. Cain and Rathie-Dunn were pronounced dead at the scene.

Action 2 News is following this story and will have updates when charges are filed and Walker appears in court.

