Local warming shelters opening for cold-weather season

The Salvation Army plans to open 8,000 warming shelters nationwide during freezing weather.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Warming shelters are opening up in our area.

Select Salvation Army locations are now preparing to open their doors to the public. The Fond du Lac winter warming shelter says it hopes to be ready on November 1 but is in need of volunteers.

Almost 8,000 Salvation Army locations across the nation will be opening their doors this winter to meet the needs of people affected by freezing temperatures.

Our Emily Matesic will report from one location Tuesday to learn how you can help volunteer or donate socks, gloves, hats and scarves. Anything helps.

