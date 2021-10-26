Jury finds widow guilty in husband’s 2006 murder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- It took a Marathon County jury less than six hours to find a woman guilty in her husband’s 2006 murder.

Schulz-Juedes, 66, was convicted of killing her husband more than a decade ago. She was arrested and charged in December 2019. The jury also found her guilty of obstructing an officer.

The case was once considered a cold case.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes was long considered a person of interest.

Prosecutors say Cindy had the motive, resources, and knowledge to kill Ken. In closing statements, their argument was Cindy knew the layout of the house, how to work their surveillance system, and she knew Ken was drunk the night he was shot, and not fully capable of defending himself.

“It’s just common sense that the defendant would know all of those things and would be able to pull it off and get away with it,” said state prosecutor Robert Kaiser.

The defense is trying to establish that five other people killed Ken Juedes. The defense says the motive is that the Juedeses had sued a man for fraud on the land where the Monster Hall Raceway was that the Juedeses owned. The financial suit closed in the spring of 2006, but the Juedeses had tried to file for criminal charges, involving the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the same fraud claim and that investigation was active through Juedes’ death.

One of the people the defense is accusing of the murder is best known for his role as the child-werewolf, Eddie Munster, on the CBS comedy television series The Munsters. The show ran from 1964 to 1966.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. In Wisconsin, a conviction for first-degree intentional homicide guarantees a life sentence. Only the eligibility of parole will be discussed.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.