INTERVIEW: Manitowoc’s mayor elected head of League of Wisconsin Municipalities

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Since 2005, Justin Nickels has been elected to lead by his constituents. Now he’s been elected by his peers.

In 2005, Nickels was elected to Manitowoc’s city council. In 2009, he was the youngest person elected mayor in state history. Last week, he was elected the new president of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

The league advocates for more than 600 member cities and villages on matters before the state Legislature, and helps cities and villages share information and training.

Nickels talks about his new role, as he continues working full-time as mayor Manitowoc, and what it means to him to be chosen.

