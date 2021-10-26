“Hub and Spoke” pilot program aims to help substance abuse patients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is teaming up with three health care centers in the state for the launch of the “Hub and Spoke” pilot program to help treat patients with substance abuse disorders.

Governor Tony Evers and Karen Timberlake, the DHS Secretary-Designee, visited all three locations Tuesday. The Oneida Behavioral Health Center in Green Bay was selected from 17 applicants statewide.

“Everybody knows the pandemic has been difficult for everybody, and it certainly has made substance abuse another top priority because of the stress mentally, and behaviorally that the pandemic has put on us,” said Gov. Evers.

Milwaukee and Minocqua are the other two locations using health care facilities as hubs for the program where youth and adults can receive help from staff and other community partners, called spokes. The selections were made to cover diverse groups in rural, urban and tribal areas.

“They really had such a great complement of all of the services for people who are in recovery for substance abuse disorders--that ability to connect substance abuse needs, mental health needs and physical health needs,” said Timberlake.

Oneida Nation leaders are hopeful this new model will help hundreds of patients.

“The introduction of alcohol into our communities have had a devastating effect for generations, and so we’ve been fighting these types of issues for a very long time,” said Tehassi Hill, the Chairman for the Oneida Nation.

Badger Care Plus and Medicaid will foot the bill for patients who qualify. Meri Kriescher, the Behavioral Health Director at the Oneida center, said the program comes with benefits for sustainability.

“It really enhances our services that we’re already providing, which allows us to be able to be reimbursable for some of the other services,” said Kriescher.

Kriescher added that the program is approved for 2 1/2 years in which the center will send data every six months. From there, the program could expand to other centers in the state.

More information on the pilot program can be found here.

