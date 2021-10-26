Green Bay Police Department struggling to hire new officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement agencies across the country, like many industries, are having a hard time finding people to hire right now.

Fewer people want to go into policing, and large numbers are retiring from the profession, but a lack in numbers isn’t the only reason making it hard to find new officers.

Green Bay Police are finding another issue.

”We’ve done 58 background investigations at this point this year. We have hired nine,” says Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen, who leads the department’s Professional Standards Division, which hires and recruits new officers.

Those aren’t good odds with 10 more positions still vacant.

There have always been officers coming and going, but the department hasn’t seen it like this before and can usually hire a dozen officers out of about 20 background checks.

”We’ll do recruiting events all over. We did one in Nashville. We did one in Chicago,” says Allen. “We’ll travel to the ends of the globe to try to find good candidates, but it’s been an interesting time.”

Right now, Green Bay Police are specifically looking for officers with experience, not those just out of the police academy. And, they acknowledge that could be adding to the challenge and the higher number of ineligible officers, but they believe that’s what the city needs right now.

”We also know they’re tried and tested and have a feel for what the life is,” says Allen, giving an example. “One of our young officers left because he realized this job wasn’t for him, and he was brand new out of the school and out of the academy.”

But police are also finding bigger issues in officers who make it far into the hiring process.

”It’s anything from recent drug use... which we’re just not going to diminish our standards for that kind of thing,” explains Allen, adding that it’s not just an officer’s drug use, but could be family members, too, and offered another example from a disqualified candidate.

“His wife.. she liked marijuana a lot. She was using it at home, in front of him and he told us.”

Allen says yet another candidate was disqualified because his wife had an adult only website.

”We give them credit for the honesty, but I think they also know, and they’re told, when they’re going through these processes, you have to, no matter how embarrassing it is, you have to talk about it. And they are,” says Allen.

Yet other candidates are failing their polygraph or psych exams, or there are ethical concerns.

”We’re not going to lower our standards just to fill spots, because we know that will cause us problems in the long run,” says Allen.

The department is trying to promote the Green Bay area as family friendly, with good schools and health care, and show potential new officers they have opportunities for career development and that the department is focusing more on wellness for officers.

They believe there are people out there who would make good Green Bay officers. They just have to find them.

The also know money talks.

”Some agencies we’ve talked to, one in Illinois we talked to, they’re giving a $20,000 signing bonus. You sign, you start working, you get this cash that day,” says Allen.

Green Bay Alderman Chris Wery wants that as an option.

He sent an email to the mayor and police chief this week, saying he’d like to see signing bonuses or something similar as an option to hire officers, either using federal ARPA funding or through the city’s budget, which will be voted on in the coming weeks.

