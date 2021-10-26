Advertisement

Freedom, Seymour Tech Ed. teachers win $50k prize

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two area tech education teachers have earned $50,000 through a national contest.

The money comes at a time when trade jobs are in high demand.

In the video above, learn how Jay Abitz, an Automotive and Collision Repair teacher in Freedom and Staci Siever, an Industrial Technology Teacher in Seymour, plan to use the money.

