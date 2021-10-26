Fox Crossing police investigate shooting at business

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing police are investigating a shooting over the weekend at a business on S. Oneida St.

Police were called about a person being shot on the 200-block of S. Oneida St. just after 7:30 Saturday night. The police department says it found two males inside the rental property of a business, where one man appeared to have a gunshot wound.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, and police say everyone is cooperating with the investigation. They’re not offering any more details, saying this is still an active investigation.

Police were assisted by Appleton and Neenah police departments, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance.

