Advertisement

Fox Crossing police investigate shooting at business

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing police are investigating a shooting over the weekend at a business on S. Oneida St.

Police were called about a person being shot on the 200-block of S. Oneida St. just after 7:30 Saturday night. The police department says it found two males inside the rental property of a business, where one man appeared to have a gunshot wound.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, and police say everyone is cooperating with the investigation. They’re not offering any more details, saying this is still an active investigation.

Police were assisted by Appleton and Neenah police departments, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard J. Johnson
Green Bay man accused of masturbating in front of boys in video chat
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
17-year-old in custody after report of gun outside Neenah High School
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average for new cases, hospitalizations decreasing
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers put Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
LaFleur: Packers in advanced COVID protocols after Barry tests positive

Latest News

Oneida Behavioral Health Center
Governor visits Oneida facility chosen for "hub and spoke" opioid program
Mug shot of Bernard Johnson
Haunted house worker accused of crimes in 3 counties
Manuelus Reacco.
New sentencing date scheduled for Green Bay man accused of sexually assaulting employee
Solberg trial delayed until spring of 2022