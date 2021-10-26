COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 2,533 new cases, 42 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucking a recent decline, Wisconsin saw increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths reported to the state health department Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says tests identified 2,533 more people with the COVID-19 virus, bringing the 7-day average up from 1,817 to 1,865 cases per day. There was a slight uptick in the positivity rate, with 7.4% of all tests over the past 7 days coming back positive. Brown County surpassed 40,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. It ranks 4th in the state in the cumulative number of cases -- behind Milwaukee (136,906), Dane (56,023) and Waukesha (55,306) -- but only six counties have a lower fatality rate than Brown’s 0.7% of known cases.

Statewide, the all-time COVID-19 death rate is 1.07% of all cases. The death toll rose by 42 since Monday, to 8,420. The state says 38 of these deaths happened within the last 30 days, and the state’s 7-day average jumped from 13 to 17 lives lost per day. Six deaths were reported in Northeast Wisconsin: Fond du Lac, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties reported 1 death each. County case and death totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed at the end of this article, as always.

Another 150 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24-hour period. The Wisconsin Hospital Association report expected after 3:30 P.M. will take discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions. As of Monday, there were 926 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, with 278 of them in intensive care. The 10 Northeast health care region hospitals had 141 COVID-19 patients, with 38 in ICU. The 13 Fox Valley hospitals had 76 of the patients, including 16 in ICU.

Vaccine data was delayed again Tuesday, with the DHS saying there are technical difficulties. We’ll update vaccination numbers once they’re available.

Monday the DHS reported 57.6% of Wisconsin’s population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (3,355,381 people), and almost 55% of the state’s population (54.9%) finished their vaccination series (3,198,475 people).

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Monday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.0% received vaccine (+0.2)/44.4% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 52.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.6% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 52.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 57.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 64.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.4% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

45-54: 65.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 74.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/71.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 86.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.5% (+0.1) 56.2% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.0% (+0.0) 50.0% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 47.2% (+0.0) 45.2% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.8% (+0.1) 69.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.5% (+0.0) 48.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 47.9% (+0.0) 45.8% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.8% (+0.0) 46.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.1% (+0.1) 49.8% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.6% (+0.1) 46.1% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 49.5% (+0.1) 47.3% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.9% (+0.1) 52.8% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.5% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 69.6% (-0.1) 67.1% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.0% (+0.1) 47.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.0% (+0.1) 55.6% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.5% (+0.0) 41.7% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.1% (+0.0) 53.8% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.8% (+0.1) 48.5% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.8% (+0.0) 39.9% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.0% (+0.1) 53.5% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 268,056 (56.5%) (+0.0) 257,403 (54.3%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 298,189 (54.2%) (+0.0) 285,387 (51.9%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,355,381 (57.6%) (+0.0) 3,198,475 (54.9%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

Bellin Health announced Monday they will begin offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters starting Tuesday, October 26 at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, they will be offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through the MyBellinHealth account, or by calling 920-445-7313.

The last COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Oshkosh Farmers Market will be held this Saturday, Oct. 30. It will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton is expanding its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site will offer walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 40,098 cases (+214) (269 deaths)

Calumet – 7,135 cases (+36) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,045 cases (64 deaths)

Dodge – 14,707 cases (+22) (198 deaths)

Door – 3,506 cases (+11) (32 deaths)

Florence - 534 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,648 cases (+97) (148 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,410 cases (+3) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,400 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,460 cases (+23) (27 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,298 cases (46 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,968 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,963 cases (+6) (39 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,829 cases (+27) (84 deaths)

Marinette - 5,752 cases (+47) (71 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,541 cases (46 deaths)

Menominee – 950 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,983 cases (+24) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 25,396 cases (+122) (243 deaths)

Shawano – 6,046 cases (+29) (78 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 16,835 cases (+144) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,713 cases (+36) (140 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,043 cases (+26) (46 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 23,177 cases (+64) (233 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

