Arson suspected in Mero Street fire in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police say they’re actively pursuing leads after determining a fire on Mero Street early Monday morning may be arson.

The fire was reported on the 3300-block of Mero Street shortly after midnight Monday. It started in a detached structure near a vacant home, but the flames spread and caused damage to that house and other, occupied homes.

Police say a suspect has not been arrested for the fire.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call Crimestoppers. Call (920) 683-4466 or use the free P3 app for Apple and Android phones. You could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can also call Detective McCue at (920) 686-6570; you can ask to remain anonymous if you want.

