Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Insects for food

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eating the right insects could be good for the planet. Don’t be grossed out -- hear it out.

According to the United Nations, insects are already part of the diet for 2 billion people in the world. Some are even considered a delicacy for their high protein, fat and mineral content. It could address food security worldwide as the population approaches 10 billion people this century.

Brad Spakowitz looks at insects as food, which insects are the most nutritious (we’re not saying tasty) to eat, and how they’re already being used in food in the U.S. (chocolate chirp cookies, anyone?).

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard J. Johnson
Green Bay man accused of masturbating in front of boys in video chat
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
17-year-old in custody after report of gun outside Neenah High School
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average for new cases, hospitalizations decreasing
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers put Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
LaFleur: Packers in advanced COVID protocols after Barry tests positive

Latest News

Bernard J. Johnson
Green Bay man accused of exposing himself to teens has sexual assault history, other pending criminal cases
Man charged with exposing himself to teens has sexual assault history
Man charged with exposing himself to teens has sexual assault history
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay Police Department struggling to hire new officers
Governor Tony Evers and Karen Timberlake, the DHS Secretary-Designee, visit the Oneida...
“Hub and Spoke” pilot program aims to help substance abuse patients