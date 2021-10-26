3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Insects for food

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eating the right insects could be good for the planet. Don’t be grossed out -- hear it out.

According to the United Nations, insects are already part of the diet for 2 billion people in the world. Some are even considered a delicacy for their high protein, fat and mineral content. It could address food security worldwide as the population approaches 10 billion people this century.

Brad Spakowitz looks at insects as food, which insects are the most nutritious (we’re not saying tasty) to eat, and how they’re already being used in food in the U.S. (chocolate chirp cookies, anyone?).

