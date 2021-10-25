ThedaCare announces $100million investment in Neenah hospital campus

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - “Inspired Past. Healthier Future.” that’s the motto ThedaCare is following as it announces a $100,000,000 expansion and improvement project at its Neenah hospital.

Work on the expansion project will begin early next year with construction expected to be completed before the end of 2023.

In 1909 Theda Clark Memorial Hospital opened with 20 beds, one operating room, one emergency room, and one delivery room. In the 110 years since, the medical center has undergone many transformations and upgrades, and is now making a huge investment in its Neenah facility.

“I’m sure it comes as no surprise that this year and a half has been particularly tough on those of us in health care. It is truly refreshing to think of the future and how innovation and helpful this building project will be,” says Dr. Ray Georgen, ThedaCare System Trauma Medical Director.

Highlights of the expansion include enlarging and redesigning the emergency department by creating additional care space. The 20 exams rooms will be equipped to treat everything from trauma to behavioral health patients.

ThedaStar, the air medical program, which for years was located on the opposite end of the hospital from the emergency department, will have its helipad relocated for more rapid transfer of patients.

According to Dr. Georgen, “With the additions that are going on to our emergency room, bigger trauma rooms so we can do our work and care for the patients that present to us is just a great thing. And it’s not only for now, but it’s for generations to come.”

ThedaCare will also enhance facilities for a comprehensive stroke center. It’s family birth center will be modernized. A new women’s center for mammography, diagnostic and imaging will be created. And, a “Main Street” for key diagnostic outpatient services, allowing for easier access, will be located on the first floor, as well as the cafeteria, pharmacy, and gift shop.

Behavioral health services will be improved too with redesigned inpatient space and the reintroduction of day treatment programs.

ThedaCare President/CEO, Dr. Imran Andrabi says, “What we are trying to do is to be very consumer-centric, to make sure whatever we are developing is something our consumers need, that we are anticipating what their needs and wants are and to be able to meet them. There’s going to be a lot of impact on making sure we have prevention built in to this.”

Already a leader in robotic surgery training, the expansion will include additional surgical suites with advanced equipment too.

“Having these facilities and making sure we are contemporary and modern and providing those extra tools to our people to do the work is going to be extremely important//we are trying to build that infrastructure to make sure we can attract the best talent to come to our communities as well,” adds Dr. Andrabi.

And the Neenah community, as well as the region, is what these enhancements are all about, making sure top notch health care continues to be available for the next hundred years.

Dr. Andrabi says, “We talk about this a lot, that we stand on the shoulders of people that have come before us and we are privileged and honored to continue this legacy into the future and create healthier communities.”

