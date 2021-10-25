Advertisement

State Assembly Bill 297 aims to improve highway safety with penalty increase

By Casey Torres
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Assembly Bill 297 passed the State Senate last week, and is expected to make its way to the Governor’s desk sometime this week after passing the State Assembly. Lawmakers are hopeful the bill would help encourage drivers to obey the Move Over law.

The legislation increases the penalties for traffic violations that happen near emergency zones--which are set up 500 feet in front and behind an authorized emergency vehicle with flashing lights, such as a fire truck, police unit or tow truck.

If a driver causes a crash that hurts someone, they could be fined no more than $10,000, face up to nine months in prison or both. It also calls for Public Service Announcements to help the public become aware of the changes

“The public needs to respect that they’re doing tough work helping folks when they’re in need and make sure that they pay attention,” said Senator Joan Ballweg, 14th Senate District.

The final version of the bill does not include a speed limit clause. Senator Ballweg explained there were some lawmakers concerned with setting up temporary speed limits during an emergency as there’s less opportunity for the traveling public to get used to it, as they would with temporary construction zone speed limits.

Senator Ballweg said the State Assembly could approve the bill as early as Tuesday. She said once the Governor signs the bill, it will go into effect right away.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, two injured in Brown County vehicle crash
American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Bernard J. Johnson
Green Bay man accused of masturbating in front of boys in video chat
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
17-year-old in custody after report of gun outside Neenah High School
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

Latest News

School House owner, Tom Sieber, recognized that they won’t be able to reorder as much or as...
For the holidays, shop early and locally to reduce supply chain backlog frustration
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
17-year-old in custody after report of gun outside Neenah High School
Small local businesses make adjustments due to supply chain issues
For the holidays, shop early and locally to reduce supply chain backlog frustration
17-year-old arrested for Neenah High School threat
17-year-old arrested for Neenah High School threat