REPORT: Packers defensive coordinator Barry tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Barry can only hope his players display the same spirit on the field that he brings to meetings and practice sessions. The word “energy” comes up time and time again when defensive players talk about Barry. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander tells a story that exemplifies Barry’s approach. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will likely be without their defensive coordinator Thursday when they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Sources have told NFL Network reporters that Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mike Garafolo was first to report the news Monday morning.

The Packers are 6-1 after defeating the Washington Football Team Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers defense came up big in the red zone. The team recorded four sacks.

“I think our defense is playing with a lot of confidence,” said Coach Matt LaFleur. “They’ve faced a lot of adversity, too, just in terms of losing a lot of key players.”

ON THE CLOCK: https://www.wbay.com/2021/10/25/clock-packers-beat-washington/

On the Clock: Packers beat Washington
On the Clock: Packers beat Washington
