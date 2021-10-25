REPORT: Packers defensive coordinator Barry tests positive for COVID-19
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will likely be without their defensive coordinator Thursday when they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.
Sources have told NFL Network reporters that Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mike Garafolo was first to report the news Monday morning.
The Packers are 6-1 after defeating the Washington Football Team Sunday at Lambeau Field.
The Packers defense came up big in the red zone. The team recorded four sacks.
“I think our defense is playing with a lot of confidence,” said Coach Matt LaFleur. “They’ve faced a lot of adversity, too, just in terms of losing a lot of key players.”
