Suspect in custody after police situation at Neenah High

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Joint School District says a suspect is in custody after a police situation at the high school Monday.

“Secure school” situations have been lifted at the High School, Tullar Elementary, and Hoover Elementary.

The district did not immediately say what happened at the school or what the suspect did. Action 2 News will update this story when we get those details.

The secure school situations at NHS, Hoover and Tullar have been lifted. The situation is resolved and a suspect is in custody. There is no further threat to the school or the community. — Neenah Joint Schools (@NeenahSchools) October 25, 2021

“There is no further threat to the school or the community,” reads a statement from the district.

During the secure school situation, students were locked in classrooms and no one was allowed inside or outside the high school.

