Suspect in custody after police situation at Neenah High

Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Joint School District says a suspect is in custody after a police situation at the high school Monday.

“Secure school” situations have been lifted at the High School, Tullar Elementary, and Hoover Elementary.

The district did not immediately say what happened at the school or what the suspect did. Action 2 News will update this story when we get those details.

“There is no further threat to the school or the community,” reads a statement from the district.

During the secure school situation, students were locked in classrooms and no one was allowed inside or outside the high school.

