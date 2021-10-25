Advertisement

Packers put Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers say wide receiver Davante Adams is now on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Adams’ placement on the list was announced Monday afternoon.

Putting Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list means he either tested positive for COVID-19, or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Teams are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status regarding COVID-19 other than referring to roster status.

The Packers face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reports the team has now entered enhanced mitigation COVID protocols, which means daily testing and masking.

Earlier in the day, the team announced defensive coordinator Joe Barry had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is in advanced COVID-19 protocols, with the possibility of other staff members being positive. All coaches meetings on Monday are virtual.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, two injured in Brown County vehicle crash
American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Bernard J. Johnson
Green Bay man accused of masturbating in front of boys in video chat
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
Suspect in custody after report of gun outside Neenah High School
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
LaFleur: Packers in advanced COVID protocols after Barry tests positive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers stretched their winning streak to six on Sunday when they...
On the Clock: Packers beat Washington
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers stretched their winning streak to six on Sunday when they...
On the Clock: Packers beat Washington
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers defeat Washington 24-10 at Lambeau Field