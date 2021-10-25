LIGHTER WINDS TONIGHT & TUESDAY

Winds have been gusting over 30 mph this afternoon. Thankfully, the gusty conditions will abate a little heading into the evening and overnight hours. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight and lows from the low 30s (north) to the low 40s (lakeshore).

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 50s are likely with lighter winds about 5 to 15 mph. Clouds increase Wednesday but we’re staying in the mid 50s.

Some rain is possible Thursday into Friday but recent data is backing off on potential amounts here and taking the center of it farther south. For us this will mean a chance of showers but no earth shattering rain or wind.

Halloween weekend is going to be pretty good, especially Saturday. Some spots may near 60°. A cold front passes through on Halloween afternoon but no major tricks are expected... except for MUCH cooler air for the start of November.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY

TUESDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-4′

WEDNESDAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind weakens. A few lakeside showers. LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy. Turning breezy in the afternoon. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & chilly. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.