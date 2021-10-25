LIGHTER WINDS & SLIGHTLY MILDER TUESDAY

The gusty winds of this afternoon will weaken a bit tonight. This evening, there may be a few showers by the Lakeshore. Otherwise, the forecast is looking dry tomorrow and Wednesday. Skies will be mainly clear overnight away from Lake Michigan, but we will see more clouds Lakeside.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. Highs will likely be a couple degrees milder with temperatures into the lower half of the 50s. Winds should also be lighter... out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Skies will be mainly clear at night with lows into the 30s once again. Clouds should increase Wednesday in advance of our next weathermaker.

Another strong autumn storm system will pass through the region Thursday and Friday, giving us more wind and chances of showers. For now, it seems much of the energy and moisture with this system will miss us to the south... so that’s where the more significant impacts will be. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Wednesday and Thursday... with upper 50s Saturday, but should dip into the lower 50s by Halloween.

Even though it’s several days away, the forecast looks cool, dry and relatively comfortable for Halloween trick or treating... Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week!

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a weakening. A few lakeside showers. LOW: 36

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temps. More clouds Lakeside. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine with more clouds arriving late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Generally cloudy with scattered rain showers. Turning breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Gusty winds. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Turning sunny with less wind. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

HALLOWEEN: Slightly cooler and breezy. Sunshine mixing with high clouds. HIGH: 52... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING LOW: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 49

